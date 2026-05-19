BMI Stock Alert: Badger Meter Investors with Losses are Notified of the Pending Securities Fraud Investigation Over Demand Issues

BFA Law is investigating whether Badger Meter committed securities fraud relating to its representations about demand for the company's products and its prospects for growth.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for potential securities fraud after significant stock drops.

If you invested in Badger Meter, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/badger-meter-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Badger Meter ($BMI) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud regarding Badger Meter's misrepresentations to investors regarding demand for its products and its prospects for growth.

Securities regarding Badger Meter's misrepresentations to investors regarding demand for its products and its prospects for growth. Stock Declines: July 22, 2025 – 16.5% Stock Drop; January 28, 2026 – 11% Stock Drop; April 17, 2026 – 24% Stock Drop

July 22, 2025 – 16.5% Stock Drop; January 28, 2026 – 11% Stock Drop; April 17, 2026 – 24% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is Badger Meter Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Badger Meter manufactures and sells water meters and related products. The company's core customer base consists primarily of municipal and regional water utilities.

BFA is investigating whether Badger Meter made false and misleading statements to investors regarding demand for its products and its prospects for growth.

Why did Badger Meter's Stock Drop?

On July 22, 2025, Badger Meter reported its 2Q 2025 financial results. The company reported earnings below expectations, slowing revenue growth, deteriorating margins, and warned that it "expect[s] absolute sales to decline sequentially."

This news caused the price of Badger Meter stock to decline $40.42 per share, or 16.5%, from a closing price of $245.22 per share on July 21, 2025, to $204.80 per share on July 22, 2025.

On January 28, 2026, Badger Meter reported its 4Q and fiscal year 2025 financial results. For the quarter, the company missed revenue expectations and reported a "6% decline in utility water sales."

This news caused the price of Badger Meter stock to decline $18.09 per share, or 11%, from a closing price of $164.41 per share on January 27, 2026, to $146.32 per share on January 28, 2026.

On April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported its 1Q 2026 financial results. The company reported earnings and revenue below expectations and disclosed a 9% year-over-year decline in total sales.

This news caused the price of Badger Meter stock to decline $36.75 per share, or 24%, from a closing price of $152.29 per share on April 16, 2026, to $115.54 per share on April 17, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/badger-meter-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Badger Meter, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/badger-meter-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/badger-meter-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP