BMMA KICKS-OFF: 'THE SHADES OF MARKETING TOUR

The community has spoken and BMAA is delivering on that ask. After hosting virtual events for two years, BMAA is excited to bring people together again in one room, impacting, influencing, and broadening perspectives in the marketing industry. Stayed tuned as the tour is expected to show up in Houston during August and LA in October.

Click links below to stay informed and connected!

For Ticket Purchasing in Atlanta: https://shades-of-marketing-atlanta.eventbrite.com

For sponsorship opportunities:

https://blackmarketers.org/shadesofmarketing .

Sign up for a BMAA membership to access other exclusive events https://portal.blackmarketers.org/c/memberships .

Contact Information:

Black Marketers Association of America

Contact: Jordin Parrish

Phone: 301-787-3928

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.blackmarketers.org

SOURCE Black Marketers Association Of America