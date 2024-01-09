BMMPR DEBUTS COGNIZANT CAR 'LIGHTNING' AT CES 2024

The classic 1967 Mustang Fastback greets drivers with Bmmpr's technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bmmpr , a San Francisco-based tech company that builds intelligent hardware, is debuting its cognizant car of the future named Lightning at CES 2024 in Las Vegas Jan. 9 - 12. Lightning, a completely restored 1967 Mustang Fastback, will be demonstrating its cutting-edge technological capabilities at Bmmpr's booth #7029 in LVCC's West Hall.

The fully-restored 1967 Mustang Fastback named Lightning is a cognizant car that uses Bmmpr’s state-of-the-art technology to react to its driver.

"The tech that we've integrated into it is very akin to what we do for all vehicles on the road that carry our devices with them," Bmmpr Co-Founder and CEO Marko Mandaric said. "We identify the authorized user approaching the vehicle. The twist with Lightning is we do it in order to create a symphony of animation to greet the user as they approach the vehicle. Departing it will also create another animation of a shutdown sequence."

The Soul Red car with Chaste White racing stripes reacts to its driver based on proximity. Lightning comes alive when the driver approaches it, and goes to sleep when the driver walks away. Even when Lightning is "asleep" the car will monitor for changes at all times, ready to welcome its driver upon return.

Bmmpr's product for vehicles, Bmmpr × Cars , is an easily installable electronic device that turns any car into a smartCar. It works by plugging into a vehicle's OBD-II port underneath the dash. Bmmpr × Cars monitors for vibrations, tilt and pressure changes to pick up on catalytic converter and wheel thefts, for example, and break-ins through shattered windows. Sensors within the hardware pick up on these signals and immediately send phone alerts via the Bmmpr: Next mobile app .

Mandaric came up with the idea to display the astounding capabilities of Bmmpr's technology in a classic Mustang – and he was set on doing it at CES 2024. However, fully restoring and programming Lightning to interact with its driver proved to be a big challenge with lots of twists, turns and rough roads – especially on what turned out to be a very tight timeline. Watch Lightning's renovation journey here .

"The complete transformation of the classic Mustang into a state-of-the-art modernized vehicle, with the most advanced Bmmpr technology in just four months was no small feat," Mandaric said. "But, whatever happened we just kept moving forward to get to the finish line – CES 2024."

Lightning's renovation was made possible with the support of several sponsors: Peterson Restorations ( petersonrestorations.com ), Mustangs to Fear ( mustangstofear.com ), EPAS Performance ( epasperformance.com ) and Ididit ( ididit.com ).

About Bmmpr

Started in 2015, San Francisco-based Bmmpr creates best-in-class technology to keep assets smart and secure. We're a tech hardware company that does so much more than build devices – we offer peace of mind. Our first generation product Bmmpr: One shipped in 2019 to customers in nine different countries. Everyday since we've been working diligently to protect what matters most and to push our technology to the furthest limit. We are dedicated to the three pillars of our company, which are reflected in our logo: save lives, save time, save money.

