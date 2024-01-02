BMMPR'S CES BOOTH TO SHOWCASE THE AUTOMOBILE OF THE FUTURE

"We want to show how to elevate ownership of the vehicle that the customer already owns, increasing brand loyalty as well as longevity," Bmmpr CEO and Co-Founder Marko Mandaric said. "Original Equipment Manufacturers who partner with us stand to reap immeasurable benefits by allowing us to communicate with their vehicles in a secure and efficient manner, via protocols that have long been established."

This is the company's largest booth at CES yet at 40' x 40', and, along with Lightning, there will be several sections for attendees to engage in. There will be an interactive video game with a tennis ball-shooting bazooka, a dazzling LED wall with cinematic content, and complimentary freshly-ground espresso. The company will also be displaying the capabilities of its next generation product Bmmpr × Cars. Bmmpr × Cars is an easily installable electronic device that turns any car into a smartCar. It works by plugging into a vehicle's OBD-II port underneath the dash. Loaded with nine sensors, the compact hardware and accompanying Bmmpr: Next mobile app, provides protection and peace of mind bundled into a simple and affordable all-in-one monthly subscription, with no added hardware costs.

More than 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2022, which amounts to about two cars stolen every minute, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Bmmpr is leading the way in combating this unfortunate reality.

"In the last three years we've all come to realize how bad car security actually is," Mandaric said. "Catalytic converter theft is a problem. Vehicles can be stolen with a USB stick. Clearly there has been a misstep in the process of automobile evolution. We've been working hard in the shadows at developing a solution to car security that we realized doesn't exist."

Visit Bmmpr at booth #7029 in LVCC's West Hall during CES 2024 to learn more. Marko Mandaric will also be giving a live keynote at 11 a.m. Jan. 10 entitled, "The SmartCar of the Future is Already Sitting in Your Driveway" in Bmmpr's West Hall booth.

About Bmmpr

Started in 2015, San Francisco-based Bmmpr creates best-in-class technology to keep assets smart and secure. We're a tech hardware company that does so much more than build devices – we offer peace of mind. Our first-generation product Bmmpr: One shipped in 2019 to customers in nine different countries. Every day since we've been working diligently to protect what matters most and to push our technology to the furthest limit. We are dedicated to the three pillars of our company, which are reflected in our logo: save lives, save time, save money.

