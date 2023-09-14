BMNT Inc. Hires Health Practice Lead

Former MITRE Corporation manager to lead innovation company's new health practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Bullard Madsen, MPH, a senior healthcare executive with broad policy expertise and industry knowledge, will lead BMNT Inc.'s new health practice, the global innovation company announced today.

Jen Madsen

In this role Jen will lead efforts to help the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H ) advance biomedical innovation and improve health outcomes. In 2022, BMNT secured a six-year contract from ARPA-H to apply its Silicon Valley methods to accelerate and scale the real-world impact of government-funded research into the Nation's most challenging health problems. BMNT will help the Project Accelerator Transition Innovation Office ( PATIO ) at ARPA-H design sustainable transition pathways for ARPA-H's investments to meaningfully change health outcomes for Americans.

"We're thrilled to have Jen on board. BMNT's unique efforts to transform government innovation are given a significant boost by hiring folks who have done the work and know the work to be done inside the agencies we work with. ARPA-H is a natural extension of BMNT's support to other mission-driven organizations, and we're excited to follow Jen's lead in transforming health outcomes for all Americans," said BMNT CEO Pete Newell.

Jen was most recently Department Manager at MITRE Corporation, where she was accountable for a $25 million research and development portfolio for health. She also serves on the national board of community-based nonprofit Mental Health America.

Prior to joining MITRE, Jen held senior leadership roles at management consulting firm Avalere and leading health industry associations and professional societies. She has engaged with Capitol Hill and federal policymakers on policy issues spanning medical research, regulatory affairs, and commercialization of new medical technologies.

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity for me. I'm happy to bring the power of BMNT's innovation practice to bear to help leaders of PATIO at ARPA-H to advance biomedical innovation and improve health outcomes," she said.

