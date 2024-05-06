BMNT Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Future Growth

Key Promotions Aim to Enhance Strategic Impact, Expand Global Operations in National Security Sectors

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT, a leader in government innovation, is strengthening its role in bridging commercial technology with national security through the promotion of two key team members. BMNT CEO Peter Newell announced that William Treseder has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Peterson the Chief Financial Officer. These promotions are part of BMNT's strategy to expand and enhance the services it provides to government clients.

William Treseder Mark Peterson

William Treseder is a co-founder of BMNT and a Marine Reservist. His experience spans over two decades, focusing on developing innovative solutions for national security challenges. Treseder is also currently the Chief Strategy Officer for the Marine Innovation Unit. Mark Peterson, who joined BMNT in 2017, has over 25 years in national security. He has worked extensively with startups and played a crucial role in BMNT's growth through strategic investments and business operations. Before BMNT, Peterson spent 13 years at General Dynamics, where he successfully expanded a technology group from $9 million to $200 million in revenue.

These new appointments will help BMNT have a greater strategic impact and support its expansion globally. The company plans to extend its innovation operations services beyond the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force to include other military branches, increase cooperation with allies in the Nordics, Baltics, Asia, and South America, and explore new commercial markets such as space debris and logistics in contested environments.

"Having Mark and William in these roles will not only prime BMNT for accelerated growth but also provide opportunities for other talented individuals within our company to advance into larger positions," Newell said. "Demand is growing domestically for our new services and demand is growing overseas for our legacy offerings that align to allied cooperation, like our Hacking 4 Defense program and accelerator services."

These changes highlight BMNT's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of its clients and strengthening its impact on various sectors including defense, homeland security, space, and healthcare.

