BMNT to Power the Human Engine of USSOCOM's SOF RACER Consortium

New consortium gives non-traditional companies and defense contractors a fast track to deliver SOF-peculiar capability across every domain

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT, the innovation company that connects national security problems to the people and technologies that can solve them, today announced its role in the Special Operations Forces Rapid Acquisition Consortium for Emerging Requirements (SOF RACER), launched by U.S. Special Operations Command's Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics directorate in partnership with GovSignals.

SOF RACER gives non-traditional commercial companies and defense contractors a fast track to deliver technology directly to USSOCOM, with a mission to rapidly field SOF-peculiar capabilities across every domain, from seabed to space. Its 12 areas of interest span C4ISR, cyber, robotics, drones, logistics, human performance, health, energy, maritime, expeditionary operations, advanced materials, and data/AI. Member companies compete by submitting short solutions briefs rather than full proposals, compressing the time from requirement to award — and membership is completely free.

Within the consortium, BMNT runs the human engine. Its teams curate requirements into problems that companies can act on, recruit and prepare members – especially commercial companies that have never worked with the Department of War.

"Most consortia charge membership dues and take a percentage of every award their members win. SOF RACER doesn't, because SOCOM chose a different model: we are paid a firm, fixed price to run the consortium well," said Brian Miller, President of BMNT. "Our incentive is throughput and speed, not fees. If the consortium doesn't perform, we don't deserve the next option year. The companies that will define the next decade of special operations capability mostly haven't met SOCOM yet. With GovSignals, our job is to change that, fast."

BMNT will host the first in a series of education sessions for prospective members on August 20, 2026, from 9:00 to 10:00 am EST. Companies should sign-up at govsignals.ai/sofracer for details and updates.

About BMNT

BMNT is an innovation consulting company that builds the two sides of federal innovation that don't get built on their own: The discipline to find and frame problems worth solving, and the validated solutions that are ready to scale. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, BMNT uses small, operator-led teams and fixed-price engagements to accelerate defense, homeland security, space, and health missions. BMNT created Hacking 4 Defense (H4D)®, the Innovation Pipeline®, and the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Commercial Solutions Opening. The firm turns innovation into doctrinal capability for military commands and is the operating partner behind DIU's Defense Commercialization Fellowship, the NAVY Launch program, NASA SBIR Ignite, the Defense Logistic Agency's J68 Technology Accelerator, U.S. Africa Command's innovation capability, and more.

About GovSignals

GovSignals is the AI system of work for government acquisition. Operating inside a FedRAMP High + IL5 authorization boundary, the platform covers the full lifecycle — pre-award intelligence and capture, proposal and cost-volume development, and post-award oversight — across federal, defense, and SLED markets. GovSignals is the partner behind SOF RACER, launched by USSOCOM's SOF AT&L directorate. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York.

Media contact: Terri S. Vanech, [email protected] ; 203-918-1270

SOURCE BMNT