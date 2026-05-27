BMNT Names Brian Miller President as Firm Scales Its Role Across the Government Innovation Ecosystem

New President role and expanded Director group strengthen BMNT's ability to scale small, operator-led teams across defense, homeland security, space, and health missions

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT, the government innovation company that has changed how federal mission partners solve hard problems at speed and scale, today announced three promotions to strengthen the company's ability to scale small, operator-led teams across defense, homeland security, space, and health missions.

Brian Miller is now company President. John Petkosek and Tim Donoghue were each named Director, joining Steven Peterson and Susan Young in an expanded senior leadership group.

Brian Miller John Petkosek and Tim Donoghue

Miller has spent a decade at BMNT working at the seam between strategy and execution — building client relationships, shaping the firm's growth, and translating leadership intent into delivered work. The President role is the first in BMNT's 13-year history and reflects the firm's next stage of growth: scaling a portfolio of programs, partnerships, and client relationships without losing the small-team judgment that has defined BMNT's work for more than a decade.

"As the government innovation ecosystem becomes more consequential—and more complex—BMNT has to scale without becoming slow, rigid, or conventional. Naming Brian President strengthens our ability to grow with discipline while continuing to help clients turn urgent problems into fielded outcomes," said BMNT CEO Pete Newell

"BMNT was built around problems and outcomes, not slides and billable hours," said Miller. "Our work only matters if it helps clients make measurable progress on consequential missions. My job is to help BMNT scale the operating discipline, client trust, and ecosystem connectivity that make that possible without losing the rigor and judgment BMNT is known for."

The promotions of Petkosek and Donoghue form a four-person Director group responsible for the standards, cadence, and cross-functional execution that allow BMNT to deliver consistently as the firm enters its next stage of growth. The Director group will help BMNT scale its model across a growing portfolio of flagship programs and accounts — preserving the company's bias toward small, senior, problem-focused teams while strengthening execution across clients, partners, and internal functions.

Petkosek leads teams across BMNT's defense innovation efforts, including Hacking for Defense® (H4D), the national network that connects university talent with real national security problems and helps move promising teams toward company formation and Defense Industrial Base participation. Donoghue leads some of BMNT's most complex pilot and implementation efforts across homeland security, sustainment, industrial base mobilization, and related mission areas. Together with Young's leadership of People and Peterson's leadership of Financial Operations, the Director group strengthens the management system behind BMNT's operator-led teams.

The appointments reflect BMNT's preference for developing leaders internally, and for adding structure only where structure earns its keep. As government agencies face increasing pressure to move faster and connect mission needs with nontraditional sources of capability, BMNT is strengthening the leadership bench required to help the ecosystem deliver.

About BMNT

BMNT is an innovation consulting company that bills for outcomes, not hours. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, BMNT uses small, operator-led teams and fixed-price engagements to move stuck problems from initial scoping through transition for federal defense, homeland security, space, and health clients. BMNT co-created H4D®, and created the Innovation Pipeline® and the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Commercial Solutions Opening. The firm turns innovation into doctrinal capability for military commands and is the operating partner behind DIU's Defense Commercialization Fellowship, the NAVY Launch program, NASA SBIR Ignite, the Defense Logistic Agency's J68 Technology Accelerator, and more.

Media contact: Terri S. Vanech, BMNT communications manager, [email protected] or 203-918-1270.

SOURCE BMNT