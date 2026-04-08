BMNT Awarded New DLA Contract to Accelerate High-Value Logistics Solutions

New award continues BMNT's support for DLA's Technology Accelerator, helping identify mission-critical problems, test promising solutions, and integrate successful capabilities into operations

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT, the company transforming public sector innovation, today announced a new contract from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to continue supporting the agency's J68 Technology Accelerator program and J6 Information Operations.

The award extends BMNT's work to identify high-value operational problems, engage relevant stakeholders, rapidly assess commercial and nontraditional solutions, and move the most promising efforts from concept to implementation.

Since 2018, BMNT has supported DLA's 68 Technology Accelerator program and J6 Information Operations, helping speed adoption of mission-critical logistics capabilities. BMNT photo

DLA is the Department of War's largest logistics combat support activity, responsible for supplying and sustaining military operations across a vast global enterprise. As operational demands grow more complex, the ability to solve logistics problems faster is not a back-office concern. It is a readiness requirement.

Under the new award, BMNT will support DLA's Technology Accelerator across activities that include problem sourcing, stakeholder discovery, market intelligence, workshop facilitation, prototyping support, integration planning, and workforce development. The work is designed to help DLA focus resources on problems that matter, test solutions quickly, and improve the odds that successful capabilities are actually adopted and sustained.

This latest award builds on BMNT's multi-year relationship with DLA. Since 2018, BMNT has supported the maturation of the agency's Technology Accelerator as a repeatable pipeline for turning operational problems into prototype capabilities with a credible path to fielding. Since 2022 alone, BMNT has helped source more than 200 problem statements across DLA organizations, conduct nearly 600 human-centered interviews, scan more than 500 companies, facilitate more than 40 workshops and related events, and support the development of 35 minimum viable products.

That work has included efforts to improve in-transit visibility for customer-direct deliveries, strengthen approaches to reverse engineering hard-to-procure parts, streamline internal processes, and help DLA teams evaluate commercial capabilities that can improve mission performance without adding unnecessary complexity. BMNT also helped build DLA's internal capacity through the Innovation Navigators Course and related coaching efforts for agency personnel.

"In defense, logistics is not a support function sitting politely in the background. It is a core part of deterrence and operational readiness," said BMNT President Brian Miller. "This work is about helping DLA solve the right problems, move faster where speed matters, and transition useful capabilities into real operations instead of leaving them stuck in briefing decks or pilot purgatory."

BMNT's approach combines problem discovery, market access, rapid experimentation, and transition planning to help government organizations move from broad ambition to usable outcomes. For DLA, that means helping the agency cut through bureaucratic friction, validate what is worth pursuing, and accelerate practical improvements to the logistics systems that keep the joint force supplied.

About BMNT

BMNT works with government organizations to turn strategic priorities into fielded outcomes through problem curation, technology scouting, rapid experimentation, transition design, and related advisory support.

Media contact: Terri S. Vanech, BMNT communications manager, [email protected] or 203-918-1270.

SOURCE BMNT