BMNT's H4XLabs Expands International Collaboration Introducing Hacking for Allies Australia

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovative cooperation among allies is being strengthened thanks to a new pilot in Australia of Hacking for Allies, the program that aims to accelerate public sector innovation.

In this new cohort of Hacking for Allies, 15 Australian startups and scaleups will compete for four available spots to learn the skills and training required to break into the American market while building groundbreaking national security solutions, further advancing technological capabilities for Five Eyes nations.

The program, created by innovation company BMNT and its enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs, is offered in collaboration with Australia's Trade and Investment Commission, Austrade , and BMNT Australia . The Australian pilot follows the success of Hacking for Allies Norway, now in its third year.

In addition to equipping the Allied world with tangible solutions to critical problems, Hacking for Allies is designed to contribute to economic stability and job growth, and provide local governments with measurable indices for defense innovation.

"Hacking for Allies is not just a business development accelerator. We're solving the Five Eyes problem of identifying common issues related to national security. That means finding the right people, networks and technologies; and getting them into a pipeline that delivers solutions at speed -- not just to one country but to all of them," said Peter Newell, CEO of BMNT.

Participating teams consist of manufacturing, space tech, virtual reality, and other innovative areas all looking to expand internationally. The teams will gain insights into growth toward the American defense market. From the cohort, a select group will visit the annual AUSA Expo in October to pitch their solutions to the U.S. top defense organizations and companies, and Venture Capital audiences.

"We are thrilled to bring this level of professional development and acceleration to Australia's most cutting-edge companies," said Jamie Watson, of BMNT Australia. "Our countries have been close and effective partners for a long time, and this program will go a long way to help answer challenges both our countries face, while bolstering the Australian entrepreneurial spirit and economy."

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. www.bmnt.com and www.bmntaustralia.com.au

About H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling. www.h4xlabs.com

