BMO 2026 Proxy Circular, 2025 Sustainability and Climate Report, and Public Accountability Statements

TORONTO and CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. Also today, BMO has released its 2025 Sustainability and Climate Report, including its Public Accountability Statements.

Proxy Circular

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including how to participate and a description of the items on which shareholders may vote.

The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/annualmeeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2026; on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge as described in the circular and the notice of availability of meeting materials.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can join the meeting and ask questions through a live webcast or in person or listen by teleconference. They can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for any updates.

2025 Sustainability and Climate Report

BMO's 2025 Sustainability and Climate Report provides disclosure on our enterprise-wide sustainability and climate-related governance, strategy, and risk management efforts. Through this report, we aim to provide clear, reliable, and decision-useful disclosures aligned with leading global standards and regulatory expectations, including those from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' Guideline B-15 on climate risk management.

The report also includes the Public Accountability Statements for Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal Mortgage Corporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.

BMO's 2025 Sustainability and Climate Report is available on our website at bmo.com/en-ca/main/about-bmo/our-impact/clients/sustainability/.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

