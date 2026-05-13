BMO and One Young World Announce Winners of the Inaugural Generation Regen Challenge Recognizing Innovation in Regenerative Agriculture

Challenge supports young leaders advancing new solutions that restore ecosystems, strengthen food systems, and build long term agricultural and environmental resilience





Climate smart initiatives improve soil and water health, enhance biodiversity, promote animal welfare, employ Indigenous and/or cultural practices, and contribute to equitable food security

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO, in partnership with One Young World, today announced the winners of the inaugural Generation Regen Challenge: Presented by BMO, a new initiative created to accelerate regenerative and sustainable agriculture across Canada and the United States. The Challenge recognizes and supports young leaders advancing innovative solutions that restore ecosystems, strengthen food systems, and build long‑term agricultural and environmental resilience.

Launched to respond to the growing need for climate‑smart agriculture, the Generation Regen Challenge supports regenerative approaches that improve soil and water health, enhance biodiversity, promote animal welfare, employ Indigenous and/or cultural practices, and contribute to equitable food security. Through targeted funding and global exposure, the Challenge aims to help innovators lead a transition toward agricultural systems that nourish the land while sustaining communities.

Following a competitive selection process, two organizations have been named Challenge Winners, each receiving a grant to accelerate their work. Four additional organizations have been selected as Challenge Finalists, also receiving funding to support the continued growth and impact of their projects. In addition, all winners and finalists will receive full scholarships to attend the One Young World Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, where they will join a global community of young leaders committed to positive change.

Challenge Winners:

Emily Harris, Victoria, Canada -The Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture takes an integrated approach to regenerative agriculture combining practical farmer training, food production for schools and food banks, and education programs reaching students of all ages

Larry Davis, Chesapeake Bay Watershed, United States - Green Mechanics designs and deploys nature‑based nutrient recovery systems, including Algal Turf Scrubber (ATS) technology, to convert excess nutrients from stormwater and agricultural runoff into regenerative biomass and soil‑building inputs

Challenge Finalists:

Projects supported through the Generation Regen Challenge address priority areas including regenerative farming practices, soil health and carbon sequestration, water stewardship, biodiversity protection, crop diversity, Indigenous and cultural food systems, animal welfare, and access to safe and nutritious food for underserved communities.

"Through the Generation Regen Challenge, we are proud to support the next generation of leaders who are transforming agriculture for the future," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Integrated Solutions. "These innovators are demonstrating how regenerative practices can strengthen environmental outcomes while fostering stronger communities and resilient and inclusive food systems."

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World added, "Young leaders are critical to building a more sustainable agricultural future. Through the Generation Regen Challenge, One Young World is proud to support youth-led innovation delivering lasting environmental and social impact. We are deeply grateful to BMO for recognizing the importance of backing young leaders with meaningful capital and long-term support."

"The Generation Regen Challenge shows what is possible when ambition is matched by action. These teams are not just talking about the future, they are helping build it. That is what gives me hope. Congratulations to the winners," said Paul Polman, Business leader, investor, philanthropist, Generation Regen Challenge Judge and Chair of One Young World's Global Advisory Board.

Announced at the One Young World Summit, the Generation Regen Challenge reflects a shared commitment by BMO and One Young World to empower young innovators and scale solutions that drive meaningful change across North American food systems.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2025, BMO directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

BMO employees spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in the bank's annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com

About One Young World

One Young World is the largest global network of young people who are making positive change across communities and businesses. Its mission is to identify, connect, and elevate the next generation of global leaders from all sectors.

Made up of more than 20,000+ Ambassadors from 196 countries, the One Young World community focuses on making the world a better place. Member-led initiatives are improving access to global health and education, campaigning for equal opportunity in the workplace, and pushing forward the circular economy. Collectively, the work of the community has positively impacted the lives of 60 million people worldwide, and has generated more than $4 billion in social capital since 2018.

Many of the world's most prominent political, social, humanitarian and business leaders support the work of One Young World through its annual Summit. The next Summit will take place in Cape Town in 2026.

For more information about One Young World, please visit What we do | One Young World

SOURCE BMO Financial Group