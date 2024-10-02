BMO Announces 2024 Celebrating Women Grant Program Recipients to Support U.S. Women-owned Businesses

A total of 15 $10,000 grants awarded to help women-owned businesses achieve real financial progress

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, today announced the 2024 recipients of its Celebrating Women Grant Program – an initiative that empowers women business owners and entrepreneurs to make real financial progress. This year, BMO awarded $150,000 in grants to 15 women-owned businesses across our U.S. footprint, fueling growth and innovation.

The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program focuses on supporting businesses that are launching new products or services, expanding into new markets, or increasing their workforce. Each recipient has demonstrated a commitment to driving economic progress and contributing to their communities.

The 2024 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program U.S. recipients are:

In addition to the $10,000 grants, all BMO Celebrating Women Grant recipients will receive a tailored package of support, including coaching with a BMO for Women Advocate, a one-year membership opportunity with one of BMO's partner advisory boards, a feature on BMO's website and social channels, and a BMO Celebrating Women Grant Recipient badge for use in their marketing materials.

"These remarkable women business owners have demonstrated a talent for innovation and shown incredible resilience in driving progress for their businesses," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO. "At BMO, we're committed to supporting woman entrepreneurs by providing the resources and tools they need to succeed. This year's grant recipients' stories of impact are a testament to the power of their determination, and we're proud to help them make real financial progress as they continue to achieve their bold growth objectives."

"The BMO Celebrating Women in Business Grant Program elevates the powerful voices of female entrepreneurs. As judges, we had the privilege of engaging with stories about innovation, overcoming adversity, and envisioning a better future for our families. This year we had a phenomenal pool of applicants, and we are so proud of each business owner. Together, we can rally behind women in business and build new paths to prosperity in our communities," said Amber Kani, Head of Stakeholder Engagement, DreamSpring and BMO Celebrating Woman Grant Program U.S. Advisory Judge.

"The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program provides critical funding to female entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. and Canada and helps incredible women-owned businesses bravely take risks, fuel thriving businesses and drive innovation and productivity," said Emmy Babalola, Partner, Deloitte. "I am truly humbled by the grit and determination of these women, who are raising the bar to new heights. Congratulations to all of the participants and finalists of this amazing program!"

BMO's Commitment to Supporting Women-owned Businesses:

BMO Empower 2.0: BMO has made long-term commitments to advance economic recovery and address challenges faced by minority-owned businesses and underserved communities. As part of this initiative, BMO has earmarked $300 million to support Women-Owned, Black-Owned, Hispanic/Latino-Owned, Native-Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned, Asian-Owned, and Veteran-Owned businesses by providing access to affordable credit, partnerships, and resources for sustainable growth.





BMO has made long-term commitments to advance economic recovery and address challenges faced by minority-owned businesses and underserved communities. As part of this initiative, BMO has earmarked to support Women-Owned, Black-Owned, Hispanic/Latino-Owned, Native-Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned, Asian-Owned, and Veteran-Owned businesses by providing access to affordable credit, partnerships, and resources for sustainable growth. WMNfintech Program: BMO continues to support women-led fintech startups through its collaboration with 1871. As North America's largest nonprofit fintech accelerator focused on women-founded and women-led startups, WMNfintech is a catalyst for change, helping women entrepreneurs drive innovation and make a tangible impact in financial services.

For more information on BMO Celebrating Women, visit bmo.com/women and join the social conversation using #WomenInBusiness.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Deloitte

For more information about Deloitte's legal structure, please visit www.deloitte.com/us/about.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group