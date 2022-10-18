BMO Announces $500,000 Donation to the National Museum of Mexican Art to Enhance Educational Programs

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced a $500,000, five-year donation to the National Museum of Mexican Art to increase access to arts education programming for all Chicagoland residents, particularly the Mexican community. The funding is an extension of BMO's annual giving of $50,000 per year to support the museum's operations and visual arts programming, plus $50,000 per year for novel education initiatives.

The new donation will fund a redesign of the museum's arts education studio and establish a new staff position dedicated to onsite education and engagement. The gift will enable the museum to double the number of students served by its onsite programming, providing access to the only culture-based arts programming of its kind in the Chicago area.

"Donations like these are at the core of our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "We are pleased to partner with the National Museum of Mexican Art to provide critical access to the arts for the entire Chicago area. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society throughout the communities we serve."

"BMO committed to supporting art and culture within our community in a partnership that spans decades," said Carlos Tortolero, Founder and President of the National Museum of Mexican Art. "BMO's latest gift to the museum ensures Chicago families will have access to world-class arts education that is culturally relevant to the Mexican community and those interested in Mexican art and culture.

"It's critically important to us that these programs be free or low-cost for families. This reflects our two organizations' shared values of removing barriers to inclusion and building sustainable communities. As a former educator, I'm thrilled BMO is collaborating with us to foster learning and experiences that young people will build upon," Tortolero said.

BMO's gift is part of the museum's vision for the future and its historic $20.2 million Arte for All campaign. The ambitious campaign, the largest in the museum's 40-year history, includes expanding its visual arts programming nationally and internationally through traveling exhibitions, making Mexican art accessible to communities that currently have few opportunities to experience its richness.

About BMO

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About the National Museum of Mexican Art

Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art is one of the country's most prominent Latino cultural organizations and the only nationally accredited museum dedicated to Mexican art and culture. In 2020, the Museum earned the honor of being named one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation. Its Permanent Collection consists of more than 18,000 artworks. The Museum has presented over 150 exhibitions, provides arts education to 52,000 students each year, and serves over 150,000 annual visitors from 60 countries. Admission is always free. www.nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group