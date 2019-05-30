BMO Announces Executive Appointments

Expanded Role for Erminia (Ernie) Johannson as Group Head, North American Personal Banking & U.S. Business Banking and Appointment of Mona Malone as Chief Human Resources Officer

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced the following executive appointments to support the bank's ongoing efforts to build on its strategic advantages.

Erminia (Ernie) Johannson is appointed Group Head, North American Personal Banking & U.S. Business Banking. This appointment represents an expanded mandate for her as she continues in her position as Group Head, U.S. Personal & Business Banking. She will also retain her role leading the bank's North American Retail Payments business. She continues to report to Cameron Fowler, President, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO Financial Group.

Ms. Johannson joined BMO in 2012 as Head, Canadian Personal Banking, and moved to the role of Head, North American Retail Credit & Chief Risk Officer in 2016. In 2018 she became Group Head, U.S. Personal & Business Banking.

"Ernie has an incredible passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience, with an excellent track record of innovating and generating sustainable profit growth in rapidly changing environments," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "With her expanded mandate, she will support our ongoing efforts to accelerate growth."

Mona Malone is appointed Head of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer and will join the bank's Executive Committee. Mona joined BMO in 1996 and has held senior roles in HR in addition to key business appointments. Most recently, she was Deputy Head of HR and Chief Talent Officer for BMO, where she played a defining role overseeing senior leadership readiness and succession, the progression of BMO's Institute for Learning and enterprise talent acquisition.

"Mona is a deeply talented, inclusive leader, and has made an impact inside and outside the bank," noted Mr. White. "She has been integral in helping to shape our strategy and culture, and as our new Head of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer she will lead and shape our efforts to fuel our ambitious growth strategy with our most valuable asset – our people."

Following his long and very successful tenure as Chief Human Resources Officer, Richard Rudderham will undertake a new role as Head, Business Technology Integration. His impressive experience in roles across the bank will be a considerable asset. In his new mandate, he will partner closely across the bank's Technology & Operations and businesses to help effectively drive further efficiencies leveraging technology platforms and support the work tied to customer solutions.

