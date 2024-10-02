BMO Appoints Chief Artificial Intelligence and Data Officer

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the appointment of Kristin Milchanowski as its new Chief Artificial Intelligence and Data Officer, effective October 15, 2024.

Kristin will drive BMO's Artificial Intelligence (AI), data, analytics, and robotics strategies and supporting technologies, championing a transformative AI roadmap that optimizes and enhances business value. Additionally, she will focus on data management and data governance across the organization, deepening the bank's robust and established culture of innovation and accountability.

"Kristin brings extensive knowledge and expertise in transforming businesses by leveraging the full potential of their data and technology," said Steve Tennyson, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, BMO. "I look forward to working with Kristin as we advance our Digital First strategy and harness the power of AI solutions that will differentiate the digital experience for our customers and colleagues."

Kristin is a global AI executive with more than 20 years of experience, most of that in the financial sector. Most recently, Kristin was a Global Innovation Partner / Principal at EY, focused on AI, High Process Computing and Quantum technologies. Kristin is an Artificial Intelligence Associate Fellow of the University of Oxford, where she completed post-doctoral studies in AI and holds a PhD in Decision Sciences.

This appointment builds upon BMO's significant investments in AI. In recent years BMO's been recognized by Evident AI as one of the top 10 banks in the world in AI innovation, received the Commercial Banking Impact Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics category by Datos Insights, and named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in the world.

Additionally, BMO sponsors, partners with and provides subject matter expertise for organizations and tech accelerators across North America, including:

Vector Institute: A globally renowned AI Institute enabling businesses to responsibly adopt and accelerate AI. Along with supporting the AI ecosystem and anchoring to our analytics strategy focus, BMO has consistently partnered with the Vector team to advance our AI-enabled solutions through technology transfer, talent attraction, and training and upskilling.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

