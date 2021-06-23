BMO Appoints Kimberley Goode as Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer

"Kimberley brings to BMO an exceptional skillset and reputation as a seasoned communications executive," said Mr. Fowler. "Beyond her impressive resume, she is being appointed to this role because of specific attributes she has consistently modelled throughout her career. She is a values-based, strategic and purpose-led leader. She has successfully led transformations focused on driving business results through integrated communications encompassing reputation management, brand building, corporate social responsibility, culture and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is also a strong believer in the use of data to drive, measure, and adapt to maximize impact."

"BMO is a purpose-driven and future-focused company that knows its growth helps fuel a more inclusive and growing economy and a sustainable future. I am delighted to join BMO to lead the bank's efforts to share its story with its stakeholders," said Ms. Goode. "I look forward to working with Cam and all my new colleagues to help the bank achieve its ambition."

Trained as a journalist, Ms. Goode has progressed to lead complex communications and public affairs organizations across various regulated industries including financial services, consumer goods, technology, automotive, and healthcare. Most recently, she has held the position of Senior Vice-President of External Affairs at Blue Shield of California, based in the San Francisco Bay area. Prior to that, she spent nine years with Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee where she integrated its communications functions and helped to reposition the company from insurance to a holistic financial services provider.

