BMO Appoints Shannon Kennedy Global Head of Rebranded Ultra-High Net Worth Division - BMO Family Office

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Wealth Management announced today that Shannon Kennedy has been appointed Global Head of BMO Family Office, the newly rebranded ultra-high net worth division. Under Kennedy's leadership, BMO Family Office will continue to offer the tailored approach that has proven successful in advising ultra-affluent families across North America.

"Shannon has a reputation as one of the top wealth managers nationwide and we're delighted to have a leader with such a strong and diverse skillset on board as we introduce and grow our evolved suite of services for ultra-affluent families," said Darrel Hackett, President of BMO Wealth Management U.S. "Our decision to rebrand to BMO Family Office reflects BMO's commitment to meeting the increasingly complex needs of ultra-high net worth families who expect more than excellent investment advice."

Kennedy will lead the global buildout of BMO Family Office with a team of more than 200 professionals. She joins BMO with 30 years of wealth management experience, most recently with BNY Mellon Wealth Management where she served as President, U.S. Markets-Southwest. Prior to that, she was Director of Global Family and Private Investment Offices at Northern Trust in Chicago, where she began her career.

"It's exciting to lead BMO Family Office at a time when the demand for sophisticated and modern guidance is greater than ever," said Kennedy. "I'm looking forward to working with a team whose philosophical and strategic approach aligns so closely with my own. The decades of experience and extensive knowledge in shaping and executing complex client situations along with bespoke thinking are the keys to providing the highest level of service."

Kennedy, a Chicago native who holds an M.B.A. from Loyola University of Chicago, has been recognized by industry trade publications and organizations for her wealth management acumen including Private Asset Management, Modern Luxury, and Crain's Chicago Magazine. She currently serves as a member of the University of California-Irvine's CEO Executive Roundtable and CEO Women's Roundtable and the BMO Harris Delaware Trust Board of Directors.

BMO Family Office has the deep expertise affluent families require to ensure both a life well-lived and an enduring family legacy, with offerings spanning from investing to tax and philanthropic planning. It provides the following services to help clients meet the challenges – and leverage the opportunities – that come with significant wealth:

Family Blueprint

BMO Family Office' focuses on each client's values, mission and vision when working to define their financial goals and objectives – their unique "blueprint." An integrated team provides financial, tax and estate planning as well as investment, capital and fiduciary advisory services.

Capital Advisory

Customized banking and complex cash management solutions include the ability for clients to leverage assets held at third-party custodians to secure loans. In addition, BMO can lend against a variety of alternative assets.

Investment Advisory Services

Advisors have flexible mandates and offer customized alternative portfolios including private market implementation plans and the build-out of personalized hedge fund of funds.

Family and Trust Services

Trust Directors participate in the design and execution of family governance structures, enabling full officer support and direct client involvement on a regular basis.

For further information please visit: www.bmofamilyoffice.com

About BMO Wealth Management

BMO Wealth Management serves mass affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families with a full suite of wealth management solutions including wealth planning, banking and borrowing, investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate services, philanthropy, insurance and risk management, tax planning and ultra-high net worth services. With over 140 offices across 16 states and international offices in Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore, BMO Wealth Management provides guidance and planning advice combined with individualized service and local experience. As of April 30, 2019, BMO Wealth Management had assets under management of US$47 billion and assets under administration of US$74 billion. BMO Wealth Management is supported by the resources and stability of one of North America's premier financial services organizations—BMO Financial Group. Visit bmowealthmanagement.com.

