BMO Appoints Sri Dronamraju as Chief Information Security Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today named Sri Dronamraju as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The appointment is effective January 6, 2020.

Mr. Dronamraju will oversee the bank's global strategy for cyber security. Reporting to both Larry Zelvin, Head Financial Crimes, and Ken Librot, U.S. Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Mr. Dronamraju will have offices in Toronto and Chicago, with teams located in North America, Asia and Europe.

"Sri has broad experience, including in his role as Head, Enterprise Information & Technology Risk Management at BMO where he helped with the successful integration of cybersecurity into our Financial Crimes Unit," said Mr. Zelvin. "He is a proven leader, with a strong track record of excellence in aligning objectives with strategy and building digital capabilities.

"The CISO role is critical to ensure that we are constantly evolving to stay in a position of strength. We continue to invest in evolving our capabilities to protect the digital assets and information of our customers, the bank and our partners," concluded Mr. Zelvin.

Mr. Dronamraju has also held key cyber, risk and technology leadership positions at MassMutual Financial Group, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Cambridge Technology Partners. He has an MBA from Columbia University, and a Master's degree in System Science from Louisiana State University.

He replaces Aman Raheja, who is leaving the bank on January 10, 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $852 billion as of October 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

