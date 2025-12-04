BMO Appoints Tammy Brown to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced the appointment of Tammy Brown to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Tammy to the Board of Directors," said George Cope, Chair of the Board. "Tammy's deep expertise in audit, accounting, finance and governance, combined with her commitment to community adds to the strength of our board."

Tammy Brown (CNW Group/BMO Financial Group)

Ms. Brown previously served as Deputy Chair of KPMG Canada's Board of Directors and was a Partner and National Industry Leader for Industrial Markets at KPMG in Canada. She was also the Partner Sponsor of KPMG's National Indigenous Peoples Network. She previously served as Board Chair of Women's College Hospital, Toronto and is currently the Treasurer of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Ms. Brown was recognized as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (FCPA) and holds an Honours B.A. in Economics, Finance and Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University.

