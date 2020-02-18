BMO Capital Markets to Host Global Metals & Mining Conference for 29th Year

Industry leaders from 35 countries and 6 continents to attend the #1 metals and mining conference in the world

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 23 to February 26, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

Our annual conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world – more than 1,400 professionals representing approximately 500 organizations. The event is considered a barometer of industry sentiment for the year to come, featuring presentations from some of the world's largest metals and mining companies. Notable panel discussions this year include: ESG Implications and Opportunities; China and Commodity Market Dynamics and Innovations in Mining Technology.

"The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the sector. Our firm has been a dominant force in metals and mining for more than a century, serving clients in achieving their strategic objectives," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals and Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

"We are honoured to again host senior executives and investors in the industry at our flagship event, reinforcing the thought leadership and deep sector knowledge associated with BMO Capital Markets," said Ilan Bahar, Co-Head of Global Metals and Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

Some of the companies scheduled to present at the conference include:

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Alcoa (AA)

Anglo American (AAL)

(AAL) AngloGold Ashanti (ANG)

Antofagasta (ANTO)

(ANTO) B2Gold (BTO)

Barrick Gold (ABX)

(ABX) BHP Billiton (BLT)

Boliden (BOL)

Cameco (CCO)

Evolution Mining (EVN)

First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Franco- Nevada (FNV)

(FNV) Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Fortescue (FMG)

Ganfeng Lithium (1772)

Ivanhoe (IVN)

Kinross Gold (KGC)

(KGC) Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

(KL) Lundin Mining (LUN)

Newcrest Mining (NCM)

Newmont Mining (NEM)

Northern Star (NST)

Nucor (NUE)

Nutrien (NTR)

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Polyus (PLZL)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Royal Gold (RGLD)

(RGLD) Sibanye-Stillwater (SGL)

South32 (S32)

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Teck Resources (TECK)

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Yamana (YRI)

The event is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The bank's metals & mining specialists are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together covers approximately 920 equities globally. With 11 analysts dedicated to the sector, our Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining and fertilizer companies in the world.

BMO Capital Markets has been advising companies in the metals & mining industry for more than a century. For eleven consecutive years, including this year, Global Finance Magazine has recognized BMO Capital Markets as the best investment bank for metals and mining in the world.

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,700 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 19 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $852 billion total assets as at October 31, 2019.

