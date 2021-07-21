BMO Congratulates the Milwaukee Bucks on Winning the 2021 NBA Championship

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group congratulates the Milwaukee Bucks, the 2021 NBA Champions, for their incredible playoff performance.

"I speak for our many BMO colleagues throughout Wisconsin when I congratulate the Bucks for bringing a championship back to Milwaukee," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "Throughout the entirety of our long relationship, the Bucks have been a tremendous partner, and there are few things more enjoyable than seeing a partner succeed. From the front office to their superstar players, they are a first-class organization."

BMO has been a proud partner of the Bucks for over 30 years and the official bank of the Bucks for the past decade. The BMO Harris Bucks Debit MasterCard launched in 2017, and in 2018, BMO became a Founding Partner of the Bucks in their new home, Fiserv Forum. BMO is also a Flagship Partner of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G-League team.

BMO is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Playoffs and the Championship Parade.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

