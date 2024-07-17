BMO Earns Top Score for Disability Inclusion for Ninth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has been honored with a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® for the ninth consecutive year, securing its place among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion in the U.S.

The Disability Equality Index serves as a comprehensive benchmarking tool, providing companies with a roadmap of actionable steps to enhance disability inclusion and equality within the workplace.

Established in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the Disability Equality Index has become a key assessment tool for disability inclusion among Fortune 1000 firms.

The 2024 Disability Equality Index evaluated companies based on the following criteria: Culture & Leadership (30 points); Enterprise-Wide Access (10 points); Employment Practices (40 points); Community Engagement (10 points); and Supplier Diversity (10 points).

"Our dedication to disability inclusion is a fundamental aspect of how we live out BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and support the progress of our customers, colleagues, and the communities we serve," said Larissa Chaikowsky, U.S. Chief Human Resources Officer and Head, Talent Reskilling & Acceleration at BMO. "Achieving a 100 score on the Disability Equality Index for the ninth year running highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture with zero barriers to inclusion."

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

BMO makes progress on inclusion commitments

BMO works to ensure that benefits, recruitment practices, employment practices, and accommodation practices fully consider and include individuals with disabilities.

In 2023, BMO outlined a three-year Accessibility Plan and established the Enterprise Accessibility Office (EAO) to help advance BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion commitments.

In May, the EAO released its first-year progress report, with a focus on improving customer and employee experience. Highlights include the launch of BMO's employee Accessibility Hub, an internal resource offering tools and materials for issues relating to accessibility.

BMO also works closely with recruitment partners including National Able Network and Getting Hired to proactively recruit people with disabilities and offer resources and support for their career growth. BMO Without Barriers, the company's employee resource group for individuals with visible and non-visible disabilities and allies, has more than 3,000 members globally.

Explore the 2024 Disability Equality Index report.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group