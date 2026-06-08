BMO Economics: Host Cities to Anchor up to $81B Soccer-Powered Economic Boost for U.S.

2026 tournament could add up to $81 billion to U.S. quarterly GDP

United States is expected to attract roughly four fifths of total fan spending across North America, supported by higher concentration of host cities, larger stadium capacities and increased international and domestic travel demand

Tourism-related spending is projected to account for US$22–$76 billion, with an additional US$1–$5 billion from increased domestic consumption.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As millions of fans turn their attention to North America for the world's largest international soccer tournament, the event is expected to generate significant short-term economic activity in the United States, including up to US$81 billion in incremental quarterly GDP, driven by tourism, hospitality and consumer spending, according to a new report from BMO Economics.

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across North America. With two thirds of host cities located in the U.S., the country is projected to capture the majority of economic benefits.

"Despite bookings lagging behind initial expectations in the United States, the sheer volume of matches being played in the U.S. nearly assures the bulk of the economic benefit still lands domestically," said Scott Anderson, US Chief Economist, BMO.

U.S. to capture majority of spending

The analysis shows the United States is expected to attract roughly four fifths of total fan spending across North America, supported by:

A higher concentration of host cities

Larger stadium capacities

Increased international and domestic travel demand

"Mega sporting events create a meaningful but temporary demand boost," said Douglas Porter, Chief Economist, BMO. "In the U.S., we expect strong gains across tourism, accommodation, food services and entertainment, particularly in host markets."

Tourism-related spending is projected to account for US$22–$76 billion, with an additional US$1–$5 billion from increased domestic consumption.

Short-term boost to growth and employment

Overall, the global tournament could contribute a 0.1 to 0.3 percentage point increase in quarterly annualized GDP growth in the United States during Q2 and Q3 of 2026.

Hotels, airlines, restaurants and entertainment venues are expected to see the most significant uptick in demand. Employment in these sectors may also see a modest, temporary boost.

"These gains are significant, but they are not permanent," added Porter. "They reflect a surge in activity tied to the event rather than a long-term shift in economic growth."

BMO's role in growing the game

BMO has supported soccer across North America for more than two decades, partnering across grassroots initiatives and professional leagues.

As the Bank of Soccer, BMO continues to invest in the growth of the sport and the communities it serves, helping expand access and opportunities for players at every level.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group