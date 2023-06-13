BMO Enhances Premium Rewards Mastercard for U.S. Private Wealth Clients

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

13 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • The enhanced BMO Wealth Management Premium Rewards Credit Card features a new 5-4-3-2-1 rewards model, an upgrade to an enhanced suite of Mastercard benefits, and a $100 annual travel credit and Trusted Traveler credit furnished by BMO

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has enhanced its Premium Rewards Mastercard for U.S. Private Wealth clients to offer more rewards, benefits, and value. The newly designed, sleek metal card is exclusively available for BMO U.S. Private Wealth clients as well as Bank of the West wealth management clients who transition to BMO this fall.

BMO Enhances Premium Rewards Mastercard for U.S. Private Wealth Clients (CNW Group/BMO Financial Group)
Cardholders will now enjoy access to an enhanced suite of Mastercard benefits and will receive a $100 annual travel credit as well as up to $100 Trusted Travel credit once every four years from BMO. New cardholders will also receive 60,000 bonus rewards points when they spend $5000 or more within the first three months of opening an account.

"We are delighted to offer BMO U.S. Private Wealth clients an upgrade to the Wealth Management Premium Rewards Mastercard so they can enjoy even more rewards and exclusive access to travel and other experiential benefits," said Jennifer Douglas, Head of North American Retail and Small Business Payments at BMO. "We are always looking for ways to provide a best-in-class offering to our customers, and we believe this new super-premium card will allow them to continually work toward, and achieve, their financial goals. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Mastercard in these efforts."

The enhanced BMO Wealth Management Premium Rewards Credit Card will provide customers with market-leading rewards accelerators:

  • 5x points on Airfare
  • 4x points on Dining
  • 3x points on Hotels
  • 2x points on Personal Transportation Services
  • 1x points on all other purchases

The card will also feature:

  • Annual travel credit of $100
  • Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus Reimbursement of up to $100 (once every 4 years)
  • Comprehensive Travel medical insurance
  • Mastercard exclusive offers on ridesharing, food delivery, online shopping and more, as well as access to Mastercard's Priceless Experiences

"Consumers today are looking for engaging experiences that bring them closer to the people, places and passions that matter most to them," said John Levitsky, President of US Financial Institutions, Mastercard. "We're thrilled to partner with BMO to continue adding value to those experiences, now with the rewards and benefits that enhance cardholder's ever-evolving lifestyle through each transaction."

To learn more about BMO Wealth Management and all its services visit: www.bmowealthmanagement.com

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Mastercard
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

