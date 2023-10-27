BMO ETFs Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

27 Oct, 2023, 10:56 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ross Kappele, Head of Distribution & Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, along with Kevin Prins, Senior Managing Director, BMO ETFs, and guests joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the markets and celebrate the launch of four new BMO Exchange Traded Funds, including BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: ZLSC), BMO Long Short US Equity ETF (TSX: ZLSU), BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: ZIU), and BMO USD Cash Management ETF (TSX: ZUCM and TSX: ZUCM.U).

Continue Reading
BMO ETFs Opens the Market Friday, October 27, 2023
BMO ETFs Opens the Market Friday, October 27, 2023

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management.

1Morningstar, December 2022
About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

CT REIT opens the market

CT REIT opens the market

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Salsberg, President and Chief Executive Officer,,CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX:...
SRQ Resources Closes the Market

SRQ Resources Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Marc-Antoine Audet, Chief Executive Officer, SRQ Resources Inc. ("SRQ" or the "Company") (TSXV: SRQ), and his...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.