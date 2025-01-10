BMO Expands Support for Local Wildfire Relief Efforts in Los Angeles Area

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO announced today that it is continuing its support for people and communities affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area through donations to two organizations providing relief efforts on the ground. This is in addition to its ongoing annual support of the American Red Cross Emergency Relief Fund.

BMO is donating a total of $100,000 ($50,000 each) to the following organizations as it continues to monitor the situation:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles Wildfire Response Fund: United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a critical relief agency when wildfires strike the Los Angeles area. It addresses urgent, ongoing needs, which include support for low-income individuals whose livelihood has been disrupted, people experiencing homelessness and those who provide services to support them, and disruptions to community organizations and small businesses. Anyone wishing to personally learn more or support wildfire relief efforts for United Way of Greater Los Angeles can do so at this link.

Direct Relief Wildfire Response: Direct Relief responds to wildfires by providing a wide variety of requested medical aid, from wound care to chronic disease treatments, and by distributing emergency grant funding. Direct Relief also supports local health organizations, improving resilience, and works to increase access to care in communities affected by wildfires and other emergencies. They deliver medical aid, emergency funding, solar and resilient power, and research and analysis to help governments and first responders make informed decisions about wildfires. Anyone wishing to personally learn more about Direct Relief or support their relief efforts can do so at this link.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. We remain committed to supporting our communities, customers and colleagues through this incredibly difficult time," said Darrel Hackett, CEO, BMO U.S. "These two organizations are providing critical resources and relief efforts on the ground in response to this disaster and we want to do our part to support their work."

"As we confront the heartbreaking devastation caused by the wildfires across Los Angeles communities and the long recovery efforts ahead, we are deeply grateful for the generosity of premier supporters like BMO. Their contribution to our Wildfire Response Fund helps address significant ongoing needs for Angelenos," said Elise Buik, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "Together, we will rebuild our neighborhoods as one strong community."

"Direct Relief is thankful to BMO for collaborating on our wildfire response in Los Angeles and Southern California. BMO's generosity will help expedite Direct Relief's response and make it more impactful", said Tom Roane, Vice President of Corporate Engagement, Direct Relief.

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in the U.S. and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group