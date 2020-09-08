BMO Financial Group Marks Grand Opening of BMO Tower, Milwaukee

25 story tower at 790 N. Water Street will serve as BMO's Wisconsin Headquarters building for decades to come

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group announced today the grand opening of the BMO Tower, which will serve as BMO's Wisconsin Headquarters building. The state-of-the-art, 25 story building is located at 790 N. Water St, immediately beside the previous headquarters location.

"This new tower signals our commitment to the city, to the economic development of the area, and to our own prospects for future growth in Milwaukee, and throughout the state," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "Milwaukee will always be an extremely important market for BMO, and we're thrilled to be moving into our beautiful new Wisconsin Headquarters."

"The BMO Tower is a splendid addition to Milwaukee's downtown, and the company's Wisconsin headquarters adds a contemporary aesthetic to the City Hall neighborhood," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "Even more importantly, BMO has solidified its presence in our downtown, bringing jobs and economic activity to the center of our community."

Approximately 600 BMO employees will be based at BMO Tower, which at 336 feet is one of the tallest office towers in the city, designed with a focus on enhancing how BMO employees work collaboratively together in a safe and open environment.

The main floor of the tower includes a brand new, technology-enabled BMO branch, providing BMO customers with a modern and open environment to conduct their banking. Multiple ATMs can be accessed from outside the building, in the lobby, and inside the branch.

Many aspects of the interior design of BMO's workspaces celebrate BMO's deep roots in Milwaukee. Over 50 meeting and conference rooms throughout the space are named after Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Within the tower, BMO continues its strong tradition of supporting local artists, showcasing works by artists who have ties to Wisconsin. The contemporary works were created by a diverse collection of artists, representing a mixture of new pieces and pieces already in the bank's collection.

