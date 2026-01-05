BMO Financial Group to Host Investor Day

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) will host an all-bank Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The event will feature presentations from Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, and members of BMO's senior executive leadership team.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event at https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/about-bmo/banking/investor-relations/home/

Registration details, agenda and speaker information will be provided on the Investor Relations website at a later date.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

