BMO Harris Bank Announces New Commercial Banking Office in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today the opening of a new commercial banking office in Denver, Colorado. Led by Brian Russ, the team will be focused on providing mid-market businesses throughout Colorado with access to BMO's full array of financial services and industry expertise.

"This new office will provide local businesses with another option for their banking services, one that we believe is a market differentiator," said Ray Whitacre, Head, Diversified Industries, BMO Harris Bank. "With its strong demographic and economic indicators, to say we're bullish on Colorado would be an understatement. We already bank a number of business customers in the area, so we're building on a solid foundation, and with the strength and local market knowledge of the management team we've put in place, led by Brian, we fully expect the team to experience significant growth."

The new commercial banking office will be focused on a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, engineering and construction, food and business services.

With more than 20 BMO employees already in the area, including a BMO Capital Markets office in downtown Denver, this isn't a new market for BMO; however, the opening of this new commercial banking office provides an opportunity to accelerate the growth of BMO's market presence, and brand, in Colorado.

"We are building a team that has the optimal balance of business expertise and local market knowledge," added Russ. "I am thrilled to bring BMO's unique service offering and client experience to the Colorado market. We are already seeing tremendous success."

