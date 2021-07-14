BMO Harris Bank Announces New Commercial Banking Office in Orlando, Florida

Team led by Marty McAndrew will focus on mid-market businesses in a wide variety of industries in the Orlando area and throughout the state

ORLANDO, Fla, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today the expansion of its commercial banking operations in Florida with the opening of a new office in Orlando, which will build on BMO's existing presence in the state and serve as a hub for further commercial banking investment in other key markets in Florida in the near future. The team, led by Marty McAndrew, will be focused on middle market businesses in a wide variety of industries.

"We've already been serving business customers in Florida for decades, but our new commercial banking office in Orlando represents an acceleration of that focus," said Ray Whitacre, Head, Diversified Industries, BMO Harris Bank. "With our industry expertise and our 204 year old history of helping businesses grow commerce, combined with an exceptional local team led by Marty, we believe we're strongly positioned to continue to grow our business in Florida."

The team will be focused on a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, engineering and construction, food and business services, providing customers with access to BMO's full array of financial services and industry expertise.

"I'm incredibly excited to be leading a team of local, experienced commercial bankers who can offer businesses the breadth and depth of BMO's capabilities, while also providing critical local market knowledge," added McAndrew. "The market is huge, and there are many, many opportunities to serve mid-market companies here in Orlando, and throughout the state."

BMO has 17 retail branches in Florida, as well as three wealth management offices, located in Sarasota, Naples and West Palm Beach, and billions in commerical loan commitments already made throughout the state. In total, BMO has approximately 200 employees based in Florida.

