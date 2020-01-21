BMO Harris Bank Announces Two New Vice Chair Roles

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today the hiring of two Vice Chairs, Eric Smith and Michael Morton. Both Morton and Smith will report directly to David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group.

"Commercial banking is a core strength at BMO, and we continue to execute on our strategy as we grow our business nation-wide," said Casper. "By hiring Eric Smith and Michael Morton, we're adding exceptional, experienced bankers with intimate knowledge of our markets. I'm very pleased that they will be part of our leadership team."

Both Morton and Smith will be actively focused on business development, working with customers and all of our constituencies across BMO's lines of business, while also enhancing BMO's brand, market presence and customer experience.

Smith has spent his entire career in Chicago, and his intimate knowledge of the local market will be an invaluable asset. He sits on numerous boards, is well known in the community, and will be a tremendous ambassador for the bank. Morton has an extensive background in risk management and working directly with customers. His experience in these areas will be highly accretive, particularly in BMO's expansion markets, where he will be actively involved.

In his most recent role, Smith was Regional President, Chicagoland, at a financial services institution, responsible for the growth and strategic alignment of the commercial, wealth, asset management and consumer businesses. Morton's most recent role was Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at a financial services institution, where he managed asset quality responsibility through multiple departments.

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States.

