BMO Harris Bank Appoints Anthony Hudson as Regional President, Retail Banking, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank today announced the appointment of Anthony Hudson as Regional President, Retail Banking, Wisconsin. Previous Regional President, Sang Kim, has been appointed Head of BMO's U.S. Customer Contact Center.



Throughout his eight years with BMO, Hudson has held roles in Premier Banking and Private Wealth, leading teams in Southwest and Northwest Wisconsin. Most recently, Anthony led a key pillar of BMO EMpower, BMO's five year, $5 billion commitment to address barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families. Hudson will continue supporting diversity initiatives at the bank to help grow the business and acquire new talent. Based in Milwaukee, Hudson will report to Carolyn Booth, Head of Distribution, U.S. Personal and Business Banking.



"Anthony's strong leadership skills and financial acumen, coupled with his passion to support underserved communities, will help us drive an exceptional experience for our customers throughout Wisconsin," said Booth. "I am thrilled to have him lead the retail team in this important BMO market."

Hudson has worked closely with many non-profit organizations in Southern Wisconsin to help close the wealth gap that often exists in minority communities. He serves on the executive board for City Year Milwaukee, the Girls and Boys Club of Dane County and the Madison Urban League.

He was a 2017 recipient of the Milwaukee Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award, a 2020 recipient of In Business (Madison) magazine's 40 Under 40 award and a recipient of Who's Who in Black Charlotte in both 2011 and 2012.

Hudson received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Xavier University. In 2016, he completed an executive banking program through the Consumer Bankers Association at Furman University.



About BMO Harris Bank

