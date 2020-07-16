BMO Harris Bank earns a 100 on 2020 Disability Equality Index and named among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For the fifth consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank has received a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and was named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. This is the fifth consecutive year that the bank has been named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

"We are honored to earn a 100 on the DEI list for the fifth consecutive year and are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion for all where we can Boldly Grow the Good in Business and Life," said Tracie Morris, U.S. chief human resources officer, BMO Financial Group. "BMO is committed ot maintaining an inclusive workplace that recognizes the value and potential of every employee and we are always looking for ways to improve."

The 2020 DEI measured inclusion criteria that included: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement, Suppler Diversity & Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted).

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace. This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement," said Jill Houghton, president & chief executive officer, Disability:IN. "We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

For more information on the DEI report, or to download a free copy of the report, please visit https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2020companies/.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$987 billion as of April 30, 2020.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

