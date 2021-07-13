BMO Harris Bank earns a 100 on 2021 Disability Equality Index and named among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the sixth consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank has received a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and was named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

"At BMO, our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in Business and Life underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring everyone is respected, valued and heard," said Tracie Morris, U.S. chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer, BMO Financial Group. "We are proud to earn a 100 on the DEI list for the sixth consecutive year and remain dedicated to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace culture."

The 2021 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted) and 319 corporations, including 67 Fortune 100, 164 Fortune 500, and 180 Fortune 1000 utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today."

For more information on the DEI report, or to download a free copy of the report, please visit disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2021companies

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$950 billion as of April 30, 2021.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

