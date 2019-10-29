BMO Harris Bank honors three Milwaukee trailblazers

Women Who Lead: Erica Elia , owner of Classy Girl Cupcakes. Elia opened her first retail bakery in Milwaukee in 2010 and since then has grown her business from one to 25 employees. In 2017 she opened her second location and is now serving hundreds of weddings and events per year.

"These women are community trailblazers and role models who have taken great strides to better their communities," said Jud Synder, president of BMO Harris's Equipment Finance business. "It's exciting to honor these three women who embody BMO's purpose to boldly grow the good in business and life."

BMO Harris Bank strives to be an industry leader in fostering diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year, BMO was recognized by Forbes' Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Women.

The BMO Celebrating Women program was created to honor the achievements of women leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and innovators who are excelling in their business and making an impact in their communities. Since 2012, BMO has awarded more than 170 women in communities across Canada and the United States. For more information about BMO Celebrating Women, please visit: bmoforwomen.com and join the social conversation using #BMOforWomen.

