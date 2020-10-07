BMO Harris Bank Launches Community Impact Webinar Series

Ongoing series will look at key financial topics

First topic will address home buying and down payment assistance with expertise from local non-profit organizations and realtors

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today the launch of its new Community Impact Webinar Series. The ongoing series will serve as a free resource for members in the community to obtain important information on key financial topics. The series kicks off in October and will address home buying and down payment assistance. Participants will hear from BMO leaders, local non-profit organizations and realtors who can offer assistance to community members including potential homebuyers. Registration is now open.

"All of us are living through such unforeseen economic uncertainty that every financial move, like buying a home, is suddenly more daunting," said Mark Shulman, BMO's chief community reinvestment officer. "We want to be more accessible and available than ever before in helping members of our BMO communities stay on track with their financial milestones and make real financial progress. This is where we believe our Community Impact Webinars can be most beneficial."

Key takeaways for participants of the first installment of the Community Impact Webinar Series will include:

From BMO Harris Bank leaders: Tips on preparing for home ownership and sharing real, affordable homebuyer program scenarios which offer up to $9,000 or more in down payment assistance;

or more in down payment assistance; From local realtors: Local property listings to help visualize what is possible

From community non-profit organizations: Information on local housing counseling services and programs that support sustainable long term homeownership

The upcoming schedule for the BMO Harris Bank Community Impact Webinar Series is as follows:

The Community Impact Webinar Series will address other timely financial topics later this year. In November, the series will look at budgeting, saving and building credit. Participants will get tips on how to set up a budget and stick to it to achieve their financial goals, along with what they need to do to establish or repair credit. In December, the series will look at the topic of refinancing and financial stability. Participants will learn the options available to them when it comes to reducing their rates, loan terms and more. Additional information can be found here.

The Community Impact Webinar Series is another example of how BMO is committed to Boldly Growing the Good in the communities in which it serves and removing barriers to inclusion. As further testament to that commitment, BMO Harris Bank once again received the coveted "Outstanding" rating for its most recent Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluation in September 2020.

More information about BMO Harris Bank's community reinvestment efforts is available here.

