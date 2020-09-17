BMO Harris Bank Named a Top 25 Best Employer for New Graduates Nationally

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank has been recognized among the top 25 on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Employers for New Graduates 2020. The list names the top employers for new graduates based on an independent survey of approximately 10,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people.

The survey, administered by Forbes and Statista Inc., focused on work-related issues and workplace experiences. Participants were also asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary & Wage, Working Conditions, and Workplace.

"At BMO, we're always looking ahead and adapting to the changing environment so that our team has the skills needed to thrive," said Tracie Morris, U.S. Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer, BMO Harris Bank. "We are honored that our new graduate team members voted us among the Best Employers for New Graduates, and we recognize their contributions to helping BMO serve our customers and fulfill our purpose to Boldly Grow the Good."

To see the full list, visit the Forbes website.

Earlier this year, BMO was also named to Forbes' World's Best Banks 2020 list and Best Employers for Diversity list for the second year in a row. BMO was also included on the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender Equality Index for the fifth year in a row.

