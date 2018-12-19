BMO Harris Bank Named Exclusive Finance Partner for American Dental Association Members across the United States

Through this agreement, ADA members have access to preferred rates on practice financing, regardless of where their practice is in its lifecycle – from dentists looking to acquire a practice to those looking to expand their practices.

BMO's experience in the dental industry spans three decades under its financial services program for the dental industry to support independent dental practices. BMO currently provides financial services to several thousand dental practices across North America.

"ADA Member Advantage is really enthusiastic about launching the BMO endorsement for practice and commercial real estate financing," said Dr. James Mercer D.D.S., President of the ADABEI Board of Directors. "After a thorough RFP process, BMO rose to the top of the group. BMO has an excellent reputation in the banking community and is committed to a true partnership with the ADA. BMO demonstrated a great understanding of the unique practice financing needs for dentists and will offer the level of service ADA members expect. For loan requests up to $1 million, BMO's special member offer of a half-a-point interest rate deduction offers a significant member savings that will be hard to find anywhere else. We urge all members considering a practice loan – whether purchasing a practice or buying a new piece of equipment – to reach out to BMO and see what they have to offer."

"Teaming up with the ADA's vast network allows BMO to continue propelling dental professionals forward with their business goals," said Niamh Kristufek, Head of Business Banking, BMO Harris Bank. "We are excited for the opportunity to serve the financial needs of this important and ever-evolving industry, becoming ADA's trusted lender of choice for practice financing."

ADA members will have access to a dedicated team of professionals and trusted advisory services, business and financial planning tools, financing options to support their professional ambitions, and a suite of products with competitive offers and specials. Additionally, members will have intuitive digital and mobile platforms at their disposal to help simplify their banking experiences. BMO's integrated customer experience model provides financial value, simplicity, and convenience to small business owners at each stage of their journey.

This collaboration enables BMO to continue leveraging its dental industry knowledge while supporting ADA members' business objectives across the U.S.

BMO's commitment to diversity and inclusion also factored into ADA Member Advantage's decision to name BMO as its preferred lender for practice financing.

"The ADA is committed to diversity both in our own teams, and in our partners. BMO shares our diversity value, and lives it in every part of its business," said Dr. Mercer. "The leadership team from BMO that we met included 50 percent women and was unique among the companies with which we discussed practice financing."

For more information about this new exclusive endorsement, visit bmoharris.com/dentists.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$774 billion (as of Oct. 31, 2018), and more than 45,000 employees.

About the American Dental Association

The not-for-profit ADA is the nation's largest dental association, representing more than 161,000 dentist members. The premier source of oral health information, the ADA has advocated for the public's health and promoted the art and science of dentistry since 1859. The ADA's state-of-the-art research facilities develop and test dental products and materials that have advanced the practice of dentistry and made the patient experience more positive. The ADA Seal of Acceptance long has been a valuable and respected guide to consumer dental care products. The monthly The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA) is the ADA's flagship publication and the best-read scientific journal in dentistry. For more information about the ADA, visit ADA.org. For more information on oral health, including prevention, care and treatment of dental disease, visit the ADA's consumer website MouthHealthy.org.

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank