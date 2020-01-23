BMO Harris Bank Offers Zelle® to Commercial Banking Customers

BMO Harris Bank's personal banking customers have had access to Zelle® for the past year

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank continues to expand its digital banking capabilities for its commercial customers with their recent launch of Payments with Zelle. The payment service makes it easy and fast for commercial clients to pay individuals in minutes without the banking information required for ACH transactions*. From rebates, to returns, to payroll or insurance payouts, Zelle can be used for nearly any purpose.

"Our Purpose at BMO is to Boldly Grow the Good, in business and life, and by providing our clients with access to Zelle, they have the option to choose the right payment method to best fit their specific need," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Head, North American Treasury & Payment Solutions, BMO Financial Group.

The service is available for all U.S. based BMO Harris commercial banking customers. While many banks throughout the U.S. have traditionally offered Zelle for person-to-person payments, commercial clients are benefitting from improved operational efficiency over other traditional payment methods. BMO is one of only eight banks that currently offer Zelle as a business-to-consumer solution.

BMO continues to drive its digitization footprint by giving clients more choices, allowing them to do business on their terms. Over the past year, BMO launched its Online Banking for Business mobile app, innovative biometric authentication and a cash flow forecasting tool for commercial banking clients.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$839 billion, as of July 31, 2019, and more than 45,000 employees.

