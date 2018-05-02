BMO Harris Bank Opens New Smart Branch in Downtown Chicago, Providing Personalized Service and Robust Digital Capabilities

"We are listening to our customers and paying close attention to what they tell us is important to them," said Ernie Johannson, Group Head, U.S. Personal and Business Banking, BMO Harris Bank. "We are excited to be bringing our smart branches to various markets across our footprint to meet customers' evolving needs and expectations in a way that makes a positive impact in their day-to-day banking transactions."

BMO has been heavily focused on investing in both its digital and physical channels to enhance every customer touch point. The new branch formats provide customers with digital experiences that fit everyday lifestyles while freeing up branch teams to spend more time engaging with customers. Bankers are always on-site and available to answer questions, provide financial advice and assist with the new bank technology.

Conveniences and amenities found at smart branches include:

ATMs that offer customers options for Mobile Cash withdrawals without use of a debit card

Customers have the option of selecting their money denomination when withdrawing funds

Bankers equipped with laptops and tablets to help customers with the new bank technology and provide assistance for their financial needs

Bankers can issue debit/ATM cards instantly in the branch

Public WiFi is available to allow customers the convenience of using mobile devices to conduct their banking

