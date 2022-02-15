BMO Harris Bank Ranked #1 for Best Workplace Culture in Banking/Finance by Ranking Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For the fourth consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank's Arizona team members have ranked the bank number one for Best Workplace Culture in Banking/Finance in Ranking Arizona, an annual list of rankings based on a survey of Arizona residents. In addition, Arizona customers also named BMO the second-best large bank in the state for the third year in a row.

"To be ranked number one by our team members is truly an honor," said Patrick Strieck, Arizona regional president for BMO Harris Bank. "We take great pride in taking care of our colleagues – including many frontline financial heroes – who in turn, deliver the same care and quality to our customers. Our team shows up every day with a focus on helping our customers make real financial progress. We are proud to grow the good in our Arizona community and thank Ranking Arizona for the recognition."

Ranking Arizona is the largest business opinion poll in Arizona with more than 15,000 companies competing and more than one million voters annually. Respondents provide recommendations based on the quality of products, services, and with whom they would recommend doing business.

BMO has 46 branches and 820 fee-free ATMs in Arizona, in addition to its top-ranked mobile app and digital offerings. The bank offers a seamless, convenient banking experience so that its customers can bank however, whenever they choose.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$988 billion as of Oct. 31, 2021.

