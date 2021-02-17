BMO Harris Bank Ranked Arizona's Top Banking/Finance Workplace Culture

Third consecutive year BMO tops Ranking Arizona's annual list

Ranking Customers rank BMO #2 large bank in Arizona for the second year

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the third consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank's Arizona team members ranked the bank number one for Best Workplace Culture in Banking/Finance in Ranking Arizona, a list of rankings based on a survey of Arizona residents. Arizona consumers also named BMO the second best large bank in the state, an improvement from the bank's third place ranking in 2019 and eight place in 2018.

"We are honored by these recognitions that our Arizona colleagues and customers have once again voted us into," said Patrick Strieck, Arizona regional president for BMO Harris Bank. "Our team members are the best in banking. BMO takes care of our colleagues so that they can in turn focus on helping customers make financial progress. We are proud to be part of the communities where we work and live, and to be recognized by them again this year in Ranking Arizona."

BMO has 45 branches and 750 fee-free ATMs in Arizona, in addition to its top-ranked mobile app and digital offerings. The bank offers a seamless, convenient banking experience so that its customers can bank however, whenever they choose.

Ranking Arizona is the largest business opinion poll in Arizona with more than 15,000 companies competing and more than 1 million voters annually. Respondents provide recommendations based on quality of products, services and with whom they would recommend doing business.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$949 billion as of Oct. 31, 2020.

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank