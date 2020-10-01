BMO Harris Bank receives Five-Star Rating from Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

BMO receives highest ratings in Employment and Governance

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank received the highest ratings possible in the 2020 Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility's (HACR) annual Corporate Inclusion Index (CII). The index benchmarks the status of Hispanic diversity and inclusion in Corporate America.

The index improves companies' understanding of deficits regarding Hispanic and LatinX diversity initiatives, and provides a pathway to progress.

The CII focuses on employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. The rating permits HACR to discuss diversity and inclusion practices with participating companies and helps them identify opportunities for improvement on their efforts for Hispanic inclusion.

BMO was evaluated on key metrics in these areas, and received five-star ratings in Employment and Governance.

"At BMO, we are driven by our purpose to boldly grow the good," said Tracie Morris, U.S. chief human resources and inclusion officer. "We are proud to receive such a high rating from HACR, but are always looking for ways to improve our efforts to eliminate barriers to inclusion for our colleagues, customers and communities."

The HACR CII ratings are designed around two focus areas for each of the pillars – a practice assessment and an outcomes assessment. The practice assessment consists of 25 elements, which examine what type of support or infrastructure a company has in place for diversity and inclusion. The outcomes assessment examines key indicators or measures by which companies evaluate progress or changes on diversity and inclusion efforts.

"On behalf of HACR's Board of Directors, we congratulate BMO Harris Bank for keeping Hispanic inclusion top of mind," said HACR Senior Vice President and COO Dr. Lisette Garcia. "By promoting Hispanic inclusion, businesses like BMO are cultivating a corporate culture that encourages forward thinking, which sustains their ability to outpace competitors."

Earlier this year, BMO was also named to Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list for the second year in a row and included on the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender Equality Index for the fifth year in a row.

In addition, BMO unveiled its new Diversity and Representation Goals for the next five years. To learn more on BMO's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit BMO Harris's News Room.

