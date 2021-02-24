BMO Harris Dealer Finance Team Expands to the Pacific Northwest

Expansion effort led by Jay McBee who brings over 30 years of experience to the role.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that its Dealer Finance team is expanding into the Pacific Northwest with the hiring of Jay McBee as Director, Dealer Finance. McBee, who brings over 30 years of financial experience to this role – all of it focused on the automotive industry – will be focused on business development and growing BMO's dealer finance presence in the northwest, providing customers with capital and industry expertise to help them grow their business.

The BMO Harris Dealer Finance team already has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and Florida, and now Oregon, with plans to continue to expand into new markets. BMO has been actively serving the financial needs of auto dealers for over forty years.

"We see tremendous growth potential in the Pacific Northwest, and we're very excited to have Jay, with his local market experience, expertise and reputation in the industry, lead our new Oregon office," said Ghram Debes, Managing Director and Head, Dealer Finance, BMO Harris Bank.

A graduate of the University of Oregon, with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, McBee has worked for several financial institutions prior to his role at BMO, with all of the roles focused on the automotive industry.

"BMO is fully committed to the automotive sector, and I look forward to leveraging BMO's exceptional product offering to build our business in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and the surrounding area," added McBee.

For more information about BMO Harris Bank's Dealer Finance Team visit: www.bmoharris.com/autodealer.

