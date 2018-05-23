BMO Harris Financial Advisors Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Smith has an extensive diversified background in product development, marketing and large-scale project management. In this role, she will work closely with leadership to serve the needs of mass affluent clients. Smith will report to Wallace Harris, President, BMO Harris Financial Advisors and be based in Chicago.

"Lynne understands how to drive industry-leading results while remaining focused on operational excellence and providing a great client experience," said Wallace Harris, President, BMO Harris Financial Advisors. "We're pleased to have her join the team and look forward to leveraging her insight and leadership as we continue to drive new milestones and ensure the future of our business."

Before joining BMO, Smith worked at Voya Financial as the Head of Strategy for its Wealth Management business. She also held the roles of Executive Vice President for their Institutional Plan Services and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to her time at Voya Financial, Smith held executive and leadership roles at Smith Barney, Citigroup and Prudential Securities. She earned a Master of Business Administration from Hofstra University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Cornell University.

For more information about BMO Harris Financial Advisors or to learn more about wealth planning, please visit: http://www.bmowealthmanagement.com.

About BMO Harris Financial Advisors

BMO Harris Financial Advisors, Inc., offers a comprehensive range of financial planning services and investment solutions to help meet the financial needs of mass affluent clients. Offices are located throughout the U.S. Learn more at www.bmowealthmanagement.com

Securities, investment advisory services and insurance products are offered through BMO Harris Financial Advisors, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. SEC-registered investment adviser. BMO Harris Financial Advisors, Inc. and BMO Harris Bank N.A. are affiliated companies. Securities and insurance products offered are: NOT FDIC INSURED – NOT BANK GUARANTEED – NOT A DEPOSIT – MAY LOSE VALUE.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-harris-financial-advisors-appoints-new-chief-operating-officer-300653206.html

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank