BMO Issues Green Bond to Finance Renewable Energy, Green Buildings and Sustainable Agriculture Projects

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the offering of a Euro 500 million Green Bond. The bond proceeds will be used to finance or refinance renewable energy, sustainable food and agriculture, and green building projects, as outlined in BMO's Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework").

"The bond proceeds support our clients as they undertake green initiatives, including across critical areas such as food and agriculture and renewable energy," said John Uhren, Global Head Sustainable Finance, BMO. "This green bond is part of a multi‑year issuance program that supports environmental outcomes while meeting investor demand."

BMO Sustainable Bond Framework

The Green Bond is issued pursuant to BMO's Framework, which aligns to BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, for a thriving economy, a sustainable future, and stronger communities. The Framework defines eligible assets across eleven green, four social, and three transition categories. Each category contributes to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and solving global challenges across sustainability and economic empowerment. The Framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association's ("ICMA") Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, Sustainability Bond Guidelines, and the Climate Transition Finance Handbook. BMO also obtained a second party opinion from Moody's on the Framework.

The offering is expected to settle on March 24, 2026. BMO Capital Markets is acting as joint lead manager. BMO will report publicly on the use of the Green Bond proceeds within one year of issuance and annually thereafter in its Annual Sustainable Bonds Impact Report.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group