BMO Launches Enhanced Premium Rewards Credit Card with Mastercard to Help Customers Make Real Financial Progress

Customers now earn new bonuses on everyday spend, including gas, electric vehicle charging, groceries, and higher earn on dining purchases.

In addition to points on everyday spend, customers will continue to earn on hotel and airfare purchases at a new 2x points per dollar rate.

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has launched its enhanced BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card with Mastercard designed to meet the everyday spending needs of its customers and help them make real financial progress. In addition to being available to all new customers, existing cardholders will have the upgrades applied to their cards automatically.

The enhanced BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card offers:

Rewards for everyday spend: 4x on gas, electric vehicle charging, groceries, and dining – up to $2,000 in combined spend each calendar quarter.

4x on gas, electric vehicle charging, groceries, and dining – up to in combined spend each calendar quarter. Travel rewards: 2x on hotels and airfare – up to $2,000 in combined spend each calendar quarter.

2x on hotels and airfare – up to in combined spend each calendar quarter. Points accumulation: Customers will also earn 1x on all other purchases.

Customers will also earn 1x on all other purchases. Anniversary bonus: 10% anniversary bonus points every year based on net purchases made in the year prior from the customer's anniversary date.

10% anniversary bonus points every year based on net purchases made in the year prior from the customer's anniversary date. Mastercard offers: Access to offers and benefits including discounts on streaming services, ride sharing, grocery delivery, travel services and more.

"After listening to our customers about what they value most, we are proud to offer the enhanced BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card, in collaboration with Mastercard, with exceptional rewards and benefits," said Jennifer Douglas, Head of North American Retail and Small Business Payments at BMO. "With vast earning potential, this card is designed to help our customers make real financial progress."

Earned points never expire and cardholders can redeem them for gift cards, cash, statement credits, travel and more.

"Consumers want offers and rewards that support their daily lives; they want to earn them and use them in categories they enjoy regularly," said Julie Schanzer, Executive Vice President at Mastercard. "We have collaborated with BMO to launch the new BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card to enhance everyday experiences, providing meaningful benefits and peace of mind exactly where consumers are investing their time and money."

Those insights are supported in a recent BMO Real Financial Progress Index that found Americans are increasing their summer spending across numerous categories, particularly on vacations and travel, with a quarter of Americans saying they will spend more on getaways this summer compared to last year.

To apply and view the complete list of benefits for the BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card, click here.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

