BMO Launches Return on Intelligence Podcast - AI, Quantum, and the New Rules of Decision-Making

Conversations with global technology and business leaders revealing how they are translating AI and quantum into impactful and responsible business decisions

Clear, practical insights to help listeners stay at the forefront of technology redefining our society and the economy

Hosted by Dr. Kristin Milchanowski, BMO's Chief AI and Quantum Officer

TORONTO, CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the launch of Return on Intelligence, a new podcast series with Dr. Kristin Milchanowski, BMO's Chief AI and Quantum Officer. Developed through the BMO Institute for Applied AI and Quantum, the series features interviews with global technology and business leaders on how organizations are approaching the application of quantum computing and artificial intelligence across their businesses.

Return on Intelligence podcast (CNW Group/BMO Financial Group)

The series explores how leaders are moving beyond experimentation to integrate AI into decision‑making, governance, operating models, and talent strategies--highlighting leadership choices that shape real‑world execution.

"Too much of the conversation around AI and quantum innovation still centers on tools rather than outcomes," said Milchanowski. "This series is about how leaders think -- how they govern, invest, and build trust -- and how those decisions translate into real competitive advantage over time."

"At BMO, we have consistently prioritized a disciplined approach to implementing AI and quantum technologies. By emphasizing robust governance, setting clear priorities, and seamlessly integrating these capabilities into our daily operations, we ensure that innovation is both practical and responsible," said Steve Tennyson, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, BMO. "The Return on Intelligence podcast embodies this philosophy, offering valuable leadership insights that move the conversation beyond theory into actionable strategies for success."

The debut episode with Mona Malone, Chief Administrative Officer, BMO, will explore the leadership, talent, and governance choices needed to responsibly scale advanced technologies while maintaining institutional trust.

New episodes of Return on Intelligence will be available on BMO's award winning Markets Plus platform as well as major podcast channels, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

BMO has earned top recognition for AI talent development in global banking, reflecting its enterprise-wide approach to building and scaling AI capabilities. With AI adoption exceeding 96% across employees and intelligent agents supporting frontline and operational teams, BMO has embedded AI broadly across its businesses. Focused on personalizing client experiences, augmenting teams, and automating operations, and guided by strong Responsible AI governance, the bank is advancing AI and quantum technologies at scale through the BMO Institute for Applied AI and Quantum.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group