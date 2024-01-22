BMO Named One of the Best Banks of 2024 in the U.S. by GOBankingRates

Highlighted are BMO's "dependable products" in the "Best Checking Accounts" and "Best High Yield Savings Accounts" and "Best CD Accounts" categories.

Recognition highlights BMO's "comprehensive and easy-to-use" mobile app.

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced it has been named one of the "Best Banks of 2024" by GOBankingRates, which analyzes the top financial institutions in the United States each year to help Americans find banks that will help them reach their financial goals. Notably, BMO is recognized in three categories that help customers do more with their cash deposits: Best Checking Accounts, Best CD Accounts, and Best High Yield Savings Accounts categories, with the personal finance website calling BMO a "straightforward approach to banking with dependable products" and a "very impressive banking experience."

"We are thrilled that BMO and our product offerings have been recognized among the best in the nation for helping our customers plan, save, and make real financial progress," said Paul Dilda, Head of U.S. Consumer Strategy at BMO. "Whether it's our industry-leading checking accounts or convenient, easy-to-manage savings accounts and certificate of deposits (CDs), BMO has the best tools and resources to help customers get ahead and stay ahead financially."

To determine the best banks in the U.S., GOBankingRates ranked institutions based on several factors, including customer service, total assets, minimum deposit needed to open a checking or savings account, loan and credit card options, mobile app ratings, and more.

Specifically, GOBankingRates recognizes BMO as "a fantastic option for those who want a streamlined, one-stop shop for all banking needs" and highlighted the bank's various products, such as:

BMO Smart Advantage Checking : A no monthly maintenance fee or minimum monthly balance checking account with unlimited transactions and fee-free access at over 41,000 ATMs nationwide – more than the two largest U.S. banks combined.

: A no monthly maintenance fee or minimum monthly balance checking account with unlimited transactions and fee-free access at over 41,000 ATMs nationwide – more than the two largest U.S. banks combined. BMO Smart Money ™: A low fee checking account with no overdraft fees that was awarded Bank On certification. Bank On's standards include low costs, no overdraft fees, transaction capabilities such as a debit or prepaid card, and online bill pay.

A low fee checking account with no overdraft fees that was awarded Bank On certification. Bank On's standards include low costs, no overdraft fees, transaction capabilities such as a debit or prepaid card, and online bill pay. BMO Relationship Checking : A high rewards checking account with benefits that include interest on your account balance, free and unlimited transactions at non-BMO ATMs, Mastercard ID threat protection, free incoming transfers, and ATM fee rebates up to $25 if charged by other banks.

: A high rewards checking account with benefits that include interest on your account balance, free and unlimited transactions at non-BMO ATMs, Mastercard ID threat protection, free incoming transfers, and ATM fee rebates up to if charged by other banks. BMO Savings Builder : No monthly maintenance fee, no transaction limits, and rewards when savings goals are met.

No monthly maintenance fee, no transaction limits, and rewards when savings goals are met. Certificate of Deposit (CDs) : Guaranteed growth and locked-in competitive interest rates that are protected against the variability of the markets with flexible term options.

: Guaranteed growth and locked-in competitive interest rates that are protected against the variability of the markets with flexible term options. Relationship Plus Money Market : A savings account with access to a competitive interest rate, especially when bundled with a BMO Relationship Checking account.

: A savings account with access to a competitive interest rate, especially when bundled with a BMO Relationship Checking account. BMO Alto: High-yield, online-only savings and CDs in all 50 states with no fees, $0 minimum opening deposit, no minimum balance, as well as unlimited transfers and withdrawals.

Additionally, GOBankingRates recognized the BMO Digital Banking app as very comprehensive and easy to use, with "many users reporting they are satisfied with the app's intuitiveness, detailed information, and simplicity".

"At BMO, we meet customers where they are with leading digital experiences that drive real financial progress," said Mathew Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer at BMO. "Our digital experiences empower customers to personalize and manage their finances conveniently so they can make better day-to-day decisions in their financial lives."

BMO offers additional ways to save and make real financial progress

In addition to the checking and savings accounts highlighted above in GOBankingRates' recognition, BMO offers customers the following tools and resources to help manage their money:

BMO SmartProgress : A free online personal finance education platform that breaks down complex financial concepts like investing, retirement planning, homeownership, and credit management.

: A free online personal finance education platform that breaks down complex financial concepts like investing, retirement planning, homeownership, and credit management. BMO Total Look: Manage all BMO and non-BMO financial information – from bank accounts to credit cards, mortgages to loans, and investments – all in one secure location.

Manage all BMO and non-BMO financial information – from bank accounts to credit cards, mortgages to loans, and investments – all in one secure location. BMO CreditView : A no-fee way to access your full credit report, learn how financial decisions might impact your credit with TransUnion ScoreSimulator®, and learn how to build credit with credit building tips.

: A no-fee way to access your full credit report, learn how financial decisions might impact your credit with TransUnion ScoreSimulator®, and learn how to build credit with credit building tips. BMO Cash Back Rewards Cards : Refreshed this year to offer increased rewards on everyday spending.

Refreshed this year to offer increased rewards on everyday spending. Credit Builder Account: A program that makes it easy to make on-time payments so you can build your credit rating in the process.

To learn more about how BMO can help you with your banking needs, visit https://www.bmo.com/en-us/main/personal/.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

